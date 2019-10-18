(Bloomberg) -- The lead of Philippines’ Vice President Leni Robredo over Ferdinand Marcos Jr. widened in the results of the protest recount in three provinces chosen by the late dictator’s son, according to the electoral tribunal.

Robredo’s votes in the 2016 elections in the provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental which Marcos said were where the most number of fraud were committed increased to 278,566 from the original tally of 263,473, the electoral tribunal said in a statement late Friday.

The results of the initial recount were released days after the top court, which in cases of vote protests acts as an electoral tribunal, asked the two camps to comment on Marcos’ plea to nullify votes in three other provinces on supposed irregularities.

Robredo, the leader of the opposition who’s already halfway through her six-year term, has been urging the Philippines top court to junk Marcos’ protest.

Philippine Vice President Weighs Run to Succeed Duterte in 2022

President Rodrigo Duterte, who has faced questions on his health, has repeatedly said Marcos is his preferred successor if he had to leave office before his single term ends in 2022.

