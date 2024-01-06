(Bloomberg) -- The head of Maharlika Investment Corp. said he supports a proposal for the Philippines’ sovereign wealth fund to invest in the company that operates the nation’s power transmission network.

“The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines is the backbone of our nation’s power system,” Maharlika’s President Rafael Consing said in a statement Saturday. “Investing in NGCP through Maharlika is about investing in the Philippines’ future.”

Multiple power plants tripped on Jan. 2 and Panay Island in central Philippines lost 70% of its usual supply. President Ferdinand Marcos on Friday said National Grid was accountable for the outage on Panay Island, pointing to a failure to manage loads and prevent the system from collapsing.

National Grid has said that as the transmission service provider, it can only provide an overview of the supply-demand situation and aim to dispatch available power, but can’t intervene on matters involving power generators.

“We firmly refute allegations suggesting that NGCP failed in its obligation to stabilize the transmission system,” it said in a statement on Friday.

Consing, who is also chief executive officer of Maharlika , said he is “fully” endorsing House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s proposal for the fund to invest in the grid operator. National Grid, which won a 25-year contract in 2007 to run the high-voltage power network, is 40% owned by China’s State Grid Corp. Filipino businessmen including Henry Sy Jr. and Robert Coyiuto account for the rest.

Marcos also ordered the Energy Regulatory Commission to complete its rate reset review for the grid operator to ensure its compliance with its obligations.

