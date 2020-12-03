(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has allowed hotels, malls and restaurants to host meetings and conventions after reported coronavirus infections declined in the past days.

Trade events, seminars and board meetings can now be held in areas under general community quarantine including in Metro Manila, as long as only 30% of the venue’s capacity is used, the nation’s virus task force said in a resolution released Friday.

Economic managers are pushing to further reopen the economy that’s forecast to shrink as much as 9.5% this year. The Philippines has the second-worst outbreak in Southeast Asia, even as daily cases have declined over the past days.

It reported 1,061 new cases on Thursday, the least in a month and pushing total infections to over 435,000.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.