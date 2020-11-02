(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine gaming regulator has allowed land-based casinos to accept bets online, its president said, in a move that could help operators mitigate losses due to the pandemic.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. has approved applications from Bloomberry Resort Corp.’s Solaire Resort and Casino, City of Dreams Manila, and Okada Manila for betting through the Internet, president Alfredo Lim said in mobile-phone messages to Bloomberg.

