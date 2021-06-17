Philippines Allows More Nurses, Doctors to Leave for Jobs Abroad

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines allowed more doctors and nurses to leave for overseas jobs, a week after the nation that’s among the world’s top suppliers of nurses halted deployment when it hit a self-imposed limit.

The Covid-19 task force raised the annual deployment cap for newly-hired health workers to 6,500 from 5,000, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement Friday.

The new ceiling is lower than the 10,000 earlier proposed by the Labor Department. Health workers covered by the Philippines’ labor deals with other nations are exempted from the cap, Roque said, without naming specific countries.

The Southeast Asian nation limited the deployment of health workers last year as it fights the region’s second-worst coronavirus outbreak. Some 13,000 nurses leave the Philippines for work abroad annually, according to industry estimates.

