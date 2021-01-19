(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Food and Drug Administration has allowed China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. to hold clinical trials in the Southeast Asian nation for its coronavirus vaccine, the regulator’s head Eric Domingo said.

The local regulator is still waiting for Sinovac to submit documents on late-stage trials before processing its separate application for emergency use in the Philippines, Domingo said in an interview with state-run PTV-4.

Sinovac’s vaccine had vastly different efficacy rates in four clinical trial sites, fueling concerns on its effectivity in stemming outbreaks. The Philippines has said it will buy 25 million vaccine doses from Sinovac, expecting the first shipment to arrive as early as next month.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.