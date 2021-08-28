(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine government approved plans for a casino in the tourist island of Boracay to boost funds for its pandemic measures.

President Rodrigo Duterte has given his go-ahead, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in statement on Saturday, without naming the casino and giving details as to the timing. Health protocols and safeguards to keep children away from gambling will be required, he said.

Earlier this month, the government cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 4% to 5% from 6% to 7% as the nation battles a surge of virus cases due to the delta strain. Galaxy Entertainment Group. Ltd’s plan to build a casino resort in Boracay was halted in 2018 after Duterte ordered a ban.

