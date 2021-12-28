(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has approved Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s application to conduct a clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in the Southeast Asian nation.

“In the next few weeks, we will be able to begin clinical trials,” Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo said in a press briefing Tuesday. The trial applications of Chinese firms Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are still under review, he said.

Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine is under review for emergency use, Domingo said.

