(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines approved new measures, including movement controls for pigs and pork products and surveillance on live hog transport, to contain the spread of African swine fever, according to the country’s agriculture department.

The measures, including lock down procedures in Bulacan and Pampanga provinces and cordoning some infected zones, were approved by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and his cabinet members in a meeting on Oct. 11.

The government will also increase the financial assistance given to backyard breeders, whose hogs were culled due to the infection, to 5,000 pesos ($97) per head from 3,000 pesos, according to a statement.

“We must step up our surveillance and monitoring of transport of live pigs as well as pork products,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said. The department said last week the numbers of pigs that tested positive for the virus had increased to 12,000 from 7,400 at the end of August.

