(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has issued a diplomatic note to China asking it to explain Saturday’s incident when a Chinese coast guard ship blocked and fired water cannons on a Philippine supply vessel in the South China Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos said on Monday that Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has delivered a note verbale to Chinese ambassador Huang Xilian that includes pictures and videos of what had transpired in the disputed waters.

The incident took place as ships from the Philippines were on a routine troop rotation and resupply mission, the Southeast Asian nation’s military said Sunday, adding a second supply boat was not able to unload its cargo due to the Chinese coast guard’s actions.

“We continue to assert our sovereignty. We continue to assert our territorial rights in the face of all of these challenges,” Marcos told reporters.

