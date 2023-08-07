You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Philippines Asks China to Explain Water Cannon Incident at Sea
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has issued a diplomatic note to China asking it to explain Saturday’s incident when a Chinese coast guard ship blocked and fired water cannons on a Philippine supply vessel in the South China Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.
Marcos said on Monday that Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has delivered a note verbale to Chinese ambassador Huang Xilian that includes pictures and videos of what had transpired in the disputed waters.
The incident took place as ships from the Philippines were on a routine troop rotation and resupply mission, the Southeast Asian nation’s military said Sunday, adding a second supply boat was not able to unload its cargo due to the Chinese coast guard’s actions.
“We continue to assert our sovereignty. We continue to assert our territorial rights in the face of all of these challenges,” Marcos told reporters.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
