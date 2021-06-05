MANILA, PHILIPPINES - APRIL 27: Perlin Bon, a nurse and cycling advocate, rides her bike home after her shift at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, a government hospital, on April 27, 2021 in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. Many Filipinos, including healthcare workers, are hopping on bicycles as an alternative means of transportation as public transit remains restricted in the Philippines during the world's longest Covid-19 lockdown. For Perlin Bon, a nurse at a government-run hospital, she says that aside from saving money, cycling ensures she doesn't infect people in crowded public transporation in-case she's exposed to Covid-19 at work. Despite the pandemic, Manila still experiences the second-worst traffic congestion in the world. Cyclists often have to avoid risks such as potholes and aggressive drivers who see cyclists as mere obstacles. Bike lanes, something that didn't exist before the pandemic, have become common sight in car-centric Manila, but local cycling advocates say this is not enough. They are pushing the government to spend more than $16 million to build nearly 200 miles of bike lanes and infrastructure to further protect ensure the safety of cyclists. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine government suspended the sending abroad of nurses, and their assistants and aides because the annual limit of 5,000 healthcare workers deployed has been reached.
The processing of permits for the medical workers has been suspended immediately, Bernard Olalia, head of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, said in a June 1 statement posted on the agency’s website.
The Philippines, which sends thousands of medical staff overseas to work every year, is seeking to reinforce its healthcare system as local coronavirus cases surge. The nation added 6,955 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to more than 1.2 million.
Healthcare staff who have been issued employment certificates to work overseas will still be allowed to leave, according to the statement.
