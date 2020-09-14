(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank can lend more to the Bureau of the Treasury to help boost state funding for programs that counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, under a law which President Rodrigo Duterte signed on Friday.

A provision in the pandemic measure, which also seeks to provide 165.5 billion pesos ($3.4 billion) funding for coronavirus response, would allow Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to make additional direct provisional advances to the government worth as much as 10% of the latter’s average revenue in the three years to 2019, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Monday.

This effectively increases the cap that the central bank may directly lend to the government to 30% from 20% of its average revenue under the New Central Bank Act.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas bought zero-interest government securities from the Bureau of the Treasury in March under a three-month repurchase agreement that was renewed for another three months. The Treasury is prepared to pay that debt by the end of this month.

