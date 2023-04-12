Philippines Braces for First Storm of 2023 That May Hit Capital

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is preparing for the first storm to pass the archipelago this year, with some areas evacuating residents as thousands were stranded.

The tropical depression, called Amang, is forecast to bring heavy rains including in the capital Manila and track generally northwestward in the next 12 hours, state weather bureau Pagasa said in its latest bulletin on Wednesday. It may also pass over the eastern localities in Camarines Sur, Lamon Bay and Quezon provinces in the main Luzon island, it said.

More than 4,500 people had been stranded at sea ports, the Philippine Coast Guard tweeted. The Guinobatan municipality in Albay province, south of the capital, said it had evacuated nearly 300 families to safer areas, according to a Facebook post.

Pagasa also issued precautionary measures including early harvest, not ruling out significant damage to rice crops due to possibility of heavy rains and winds. The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 55 kph. “Considering the weak and disorganized nature of this depression, considerable changes” in the forecast may happen, Pagasa said.

Typhoon-Prone Philippines Plans to Insure Its Infrastructure

Over 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines each year, causing fatalities and damage to agriculture, homes and infrastructure.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.