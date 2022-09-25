(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines placed some areas under its highest cyclone warning as Super Typhoon Noru intensifies on its approach to the country.

Noru, called Karding locally, is forecast to continue strengthening and may make landfall on Sunday with peak winds of 185 kilometers per hour (115 miles per hour) to 205kmh, according to the state weather bureau Pagasa. The strong winds may gust up to 240kmh and will be accompanied by heavy to torrential rains, the forecasters said. Noru is also expected to sustain typhoon intensity as it crosses the Philippines.

School classes have been suspended in some areas including parts of Metro Manila, ABS-CBN reported on its website, citing local government units. Work in Manila’s local government was also suspended, except for teams involved in emergency response, the report said, citing Mayor Honey Lacuna.

Preemptive evacuations have begun in the Quezon and Aurora provinces -- which are likely to be the first sites of landfall for the typhoon later on Sunday -- according to local officials cited by ABS-CBN. More than 1,200 people have been stranded because of preparatory measures, the report added.

About 20 cyclones pass through the disaster-prone Philippines each year, causing loss of lives and damage to agriculture, homes and infrastructure.

The weather bureau warned of “at times torrential rains” in Metro Manila and 20 provinces from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.

