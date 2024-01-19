(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ top defense official signaled the possibility of mutual military visits with Canada after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation on Friday.

“I’m glad to hear that there is a strong intention on both sides to deepen and strengthen the relationships by forging new milestones in our defense relations to culminate, perhaps, with the visiting forces agreement,” Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said in a statement.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration has been bolstering security ties with other countries amid tensions in the South China Sea.

Philippines Bolsters UK Defense Ties, Eyes Japan Deal Soon

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.