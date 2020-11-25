(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has set a price cap for Covid-19 swab tests amid complaints of exorbitant and wide price disparity, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said.

The price for real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR test is capped at 5,000 pesos ($104) in private hospitals and 3,800 pesos in government laboratories, Duque said in a briefing. Some testing centers have charged as much as 13,000 pesos for the tests.

The Philippines, which has the second-worst outbreak in Southeast Asia, plans to buy as many as 50 million doses from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said in a separate briefing. U.S.-based Novavax Inc. is another possible vaccine source, he said.

Key Insights

Hospitals, laboratories that violate price cap on RT-PCR test will be fined up to 30,000 pesos, have license suspended up to a month, Duque said. License to conduct tests will be revoked for three-time violators, he said.

Government is looking to impose price cap for other test kits, including antigen tests

AstraZeneca Plc has already submitted complete documents for clinical trial of its vaccine in the country, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

