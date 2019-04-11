Philippines Central Bank Chief Says Rate Cut on the Table in May

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines central bank is on course to cut its key rate as inflation cools, and policy easing will be on the table as soon as the May 9 meeting, Governor Benjamin Diokno said.

“It’s not a matter whether we cut, it is when,” Diokno told Bloomberg Television’s Kathleen Hays in Washington where officials are gathered for the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. “We are considering it. I’m sure that’s on the agenda in the next monthly meeting.”

Consumer prices eased for a fifth consecutive month to 3.3 percent in March from a year earlier, with the average falling within the central bank’s 2 percent to 4 percent target. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the benchmark rate unchanged at 4.75 percent in its last three meetings while waiting for inflation to be firmly entrenched in the target range.

