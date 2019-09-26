(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday, keeping a promise to continue easing monetary policy while price pressures are benign.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reduced the overnight reverse repurchase rate to 4%, the third reduction this year. That was in line with the forecasts of all but two of the 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Governor Benjamin Diokno signaled the rate cut in an interview last week and followed up on Wednesday by lowering the central bank’s inflation forecast for this year to 2.5%. The bank’s goal is to keep inflation within a 2%-4% target band.

The BSP was among Asia’s most aggressive central banks in tightening monetary policy last year as oil and rice prices drove up inflation and an emerging market sell-off put the currency under pressure. The central bank has since reversed course this year amid slower economic growth and inflation.

Consumer prices rose 1.7% in August from a year ago, the slowest pace in nearly three years, while growth slowed to 5.5% in the second quarter, the weakest in more than four years. The government sees growth accelerating to 6%-7% this quarter given higher government infrastructure spending and private sector investment.

--With assistance from Clarissa Batino, Andreo Calonzo, Siegfrid Alegado and Claire Jiao.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ditas Lopez in Manila at dlopez55@bloomberg.net;Cecilia Yap in Manila at cyap19@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.