The Philippines saw another record spike in new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday to take its total to 112,593 cases, closing in on Indonesia which currently has the largest virus outbreak in Southeast Asia.

The country reported 6,352 new infections to take the total just behind Indonesia’s 113,134 cases as of Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

