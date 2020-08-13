(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines confirmed a former Asian executive of disgraced German payments firm Wirecard AG, who is part of an ongoing investigation, has died.

German businessman Christopher Reinhard Bauer died on July 27 in a hospital in the Philippine capital region due to natural causes, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said in a mobile-phone message. He was the same person summoned by the National Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Wirecard probe, he said.

The Department of Justice has been looking at an inward remittance to Bauer’s account from Wirecard Asia in 2015, Guevarra said on Aug. 7.

Philippine investigators early Thursday recommended that two immigration officers be charged for allegedly falsifying travel records of former Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek, who went missing after the company was implicated in an accounting scandal. He was added to Interpol’s most wanted list.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.