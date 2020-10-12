(Bloomberg) --

The Philippines’ health department is open to easing curfew but movement restrictions for the young and elderly are needed to protect vulnerable groups from the new coronavirus, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeiresaid on Monday.

The country’s virus task force is studying cutting back curfew in Manila from from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. after it allowed extended operating hours for malls and restaurants last week. Persons below 21 and above 60 years old are required to stay at home except for essential activities.

Johnson & Johnson has signified interest in holding a clinical trial in the Philippines for its Janssen vaccine candidate, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a briefing.

The World Health Organization’s clinical trials for potential Covid-19 vaccines are set to start by end-October, with about 4,000 people participating, the agency’s representative in the Philippines Rabindra Abeyasinghe said in a separate briefing.

