Jan 6, 2022
Philippines’ Covid Positive Rate Hits New High as Cases Rise 60%
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The percentage of Covid-19 tests turning positive in the Philippines reached a new high on Thursday, as confirmed infections rose 59.8% in a day.
The positivity rate rose to 36.9%, breaking Wednesday’s record of 31.7%, according to health department data. This means that almost two in five tests are positive. Daily infections rose by 17,220 from 10,775 the day prior.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
