(Bloomberg) -- The percentage of Covid-19 tests turning positive in the Philippines reached a new high on Thursday, as confirmed infections rose 59.8% in a day.

The positivity rate rose to 36.9%, breaking Wednesday’s record of 31.7%, according to health department data. This means that almost two in five tests are positive. Daily infections rose by 17,220 from 10,775 the day prior.

