(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday approved a law lowering the taxes paid by companies to attract investments and help businesses recover from the pandemic, according to its principal author.

Corporate income tax rate is cut from 30% to 25% for most businesses, and 20% for smaller enterprises, Congressman Joey Salceda said.

The law will bring the Philippines closer to the average rate in Southeast Asia at around 22%, the Department of Finance has said.

