MANILA, PHILIPPINES - FEBRUARY 28: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech as he witnesses the arrival of a shipment of Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on February 28, 2021 in Manila, Philippines. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte witnessed the arrival of 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech vaccines donated by the Chinese government. Sunday's delivery marks the first time the Philippines received official coronavirus vaccines, the last country in ASEAN to do so. Government officials in the country faced backlash after admitting to receiving doses of smuggled vaccines as early as October of last year. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) Photographer: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images AsiaPac
, Photographer: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images AsiaPac
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday approved a law lowering the taxes paid by companies to attract investments and help businesses recover from the pandemic, according to its principal author.
Corporate income tax rate is cut from 30% to 25% for most businesses, and 20% for smaller enterprises, Congressman Joey Salceda said.
The law will bring the Philippines closer to the average rate in Southeast Asia at around 22%, the Department of Finance has said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.