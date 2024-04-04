(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines trimmed its economic growth forecasts for this year and next amid stubborn inflation and elevated interest rates, while widening its fiscal deficit estimates to support higher spending.

The country’s gross domestic product for 2024 is projected to expand 6%-7% from an earlier forecast range of 6.5%-7.5%, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in a televised briefing on Thursday. For 2025, the forecast was narrowed to 6.5%-7.5% from the previous 6.5%-8% band.

“Policy rates have long effects. The lower performance last year of the economy, and expectedly lower performance this year, is partly due to that,” Balisacan said. The slowdown in the global economy and trade and the uptick in oil prices were also considered.

Economic managers raised the government’s budget gap ceiling to 5.6% and 5.2% of GDP for this year and next from prior estimates of 5.1% and 4.1%. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will end his term in 2028 with a fiscal deficit ratio of 3.7% instead of just 3% that his team envisioned when his six-year tenure started in 2022.

The government will spend more than previously planned through 2026 “to invest more heavily in infrastructure and human capital development,” Marcos’s team said in a statement. The budget gap is projected “to gradually decrease in a practical, sustainable, and strategically paced manner,” it said. The biggest jump in the deficit ratio takes place in 2026, two years before the next presidential election.

Even with the downward revisions in growth, the Philippines will remain among the fastest-growing economies in the region, Balisacan said, as the government vows to sustain infrastructure spending at 5%-6% of GDP in the latter half of Marcos’s term and support an ambition of hitting an 8% GDP expansion.

Last month, Marcos told Bloomberg News that taking economic growth to the fastest level since 1976 when his father was president was doable. For now, inflation remains the country’s biggest problem and that it’s too soon for the central bank to bring down borrowing costs that are at 17-year high.

The GDP growth outlook for 2026-2028 was kept at 6.5%-8%, Balisacan said. The economy likely grew faster in the first quarter compared to the final three months of 2023 as labor market and consumption improved, he said.

Marcos’s team proposed a national budget of 6.2 trillion pesos ($110 billion) for 2025, with spending focused on infrastructure and social services to help drive growth, Balisacan said. The government will also look for other ways to bring down debt-to-GDP in light of slower growth expectations, he said. The debt stock is seen settling at 55.9% of GDP in 2028 from 60.2% in 2023.

Here are the latest estimates:

