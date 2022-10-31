(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said 98 people died from flooding and landslides triggered by storm Nalgae, which hit the country over the weekend.

The death toll has risen from 48 reported Sunday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Monday. There were 69 people injured and 63 others missing, it said.

President Ferdinand Marcos is considering a recommendation from the disaster-management agency to declare a national state of calamity for one year, which would trigger a price freeze and the release of emergency funds.

The storm, locally called Paeng, affected about 590,000 families as it hit areas across the three major island groups of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Nalgae is forecast to leave the Philippines this afternoon or evening, the state weather bureau said in its latest report Monday.

