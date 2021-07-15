(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines on Friday reported its first local cases of the more infectious delta coronavirus variant.

Sixteen new delta variant cases were detected in the country, including 11 classified as local cases, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing. Five are returning overseas Filipinos.

Six patients are in the southern island of Mindanao and are part of “a large cluster of cases,” while two were detected in Metro Manila, she said.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia, will boost testing and tracing and ensure that hospitals are “ready for a surge,” Vergeire said.

