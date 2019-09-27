(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The Philippines central bank will closely look at economic growth data in deciding whether to further reduce its key interest rate this year, Governor Benjamin Diokno said.

“We’re not committed to whether we’re done or not,” Diokno told Bloomberg TV’s David Ingles when asked if there’s a chance of further rate cuts in 2019. The bank lowered the overnight borrowing rate Thursday by 25 basis points to 4.0% -- its third rate cut this year -- to boost an economy growing at its slowest pace since 2015.

Diokno said third-quarter gross domestic product growth, the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook report and inflation between now and November are key data points policy makers will consider in deciding how to proceed on rates.

Diokno told BTV that the central bank had raised rates by 175 basis points last year, and views this year’s cuts as “normalization” of policy.

“Were committed to go back to normal as fast as possible,” Diokno said. Policy makers next meet on the key rate Nov. 14.

Despite readings of 5.6% and 5.5% in the first and second quarters of the year, Diokno predicted the Philippine economy would still reach the lower end of the 6%-7% annual growth target.

“We’re confident that the second half of the year will be much much faster than the first half of the year,” he said.

