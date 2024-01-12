(Bloomberg) -- A Philippine prosecutor has dismissed a criminal complaint of grave threats against former President Rodrigo Duterte due to lack of evidence.

Quezon City Deputy City Prosecutor Leilia Llanes approved the dismissal of the complaint filed by House of Representatives Deputy Minority Leader France Castro for “want of sufficient evidence,” according to a copy of the resolution on Jan. 9 but released to media on Friday.

In October, Castro, Duterte’s political opponent, alleged that the former president during a television show threatened to kill her, and that the continued spread of his remarks presented dangers to her life, liberty and security.

The 78-year-old former president, known for his fiery, often expletives-ridden remarks, denied the accusation.

(Corrects the name of prosecutor who approved dismissal of complaint.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.