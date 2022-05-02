10h ago
Philippines’ Duterte Seeks to End Lucrative Online Cockfighting Businesses
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will order the termination of online cockfighting operations, which have been daily raking in millions of dollars in wagers.
Duterte said online cockfighting, known locally as e-sabong, is “working against our values,” and the Interior Department has recommended stopping operations after a review.
Cockfighting, in which two roosters spar to the death, has become an online craze in the Philippines. Once a declining bloodsport, the centuries-old game is now a major industry across this Southeast Asian nation, attracting a new generation of gamblers.
Online Cockfighting Wagers Rake in Billions in the Philippines
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:36
Canadians trail Americans in desire to use and invest in crypto: Poll
-
6:04
Calgary housing market sees record-high sales for April
-
2:19
Buffett goes on biggest stock-buying spree in at least a decade
-
5:46
Larry Berman: Buy in May and make some hay
-
6:32
Census signals it's time for Canadian investors to act their age
-
2:46
Higher rates could encourage Canadians to 'save differently,' but not more