Apr 27, 2022
Philippines’ Duterte Won’t Attend Biden’s ASEAN Summit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he declined Washington’s invitation to attend a conference to be hosted next month by U.S. President Joe Biden for Southeast Asian leaders.
Filipinos will elect a new president on May 9, and “I might take a stand that will not be acceptable to the next administration,” Duterte, whose single six-year term will end in June, said in a pre-taped briefing televised on Wednesday.
Biden will host leaders from the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations on May 12-13 in Washington, signaling U.S. efforts to engage with the group in competition with China for regional influence.
