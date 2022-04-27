(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he declined Washington’s invitation to attend a conference to be hosted next month by U.S. President Joe Biden for Southeast Asian leaders.

Filipinos will elect a new president on May 9, and “I might take a stand that will not be acceptable to the next administration,” Duterte, whose single six-year term will end in June, said in a pre-taped briefing televised on Wednesday.

Biden will host leaders from the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations on May 12-13 in Washington, signaling U.S. efforts to engage with the group in competition with China for regional influence.

