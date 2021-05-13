(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will ease movement restrictions in its capital and nearby areas as its economy struggles to crawl out of recession.

Metro Manila and surrounding provinces, the nation’s economic engine, will shift to the second-lowest level of curbs called “general community quarantine” until end-May, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said at a televised briefing Thursday.

Heightened restrictions will still be in place despite the shift, Roque said, with elaborating. President Rodrigo Duterte said religious festivals which usually draw crowds in summer will not be allowed.

The Philippines is expecting 202 million vaccines this year from supply deals and the Covax facility, enough to achieve herd immunity, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said at the same briefing.

The Philippines posted a worse-than-expected economic contraction last quarter, with recent virus curbs dimming growth outlook for the year. Economic managers have pushed for further easing of restrictions to boost growth and restore jobs.

Daily Covid-19 infections were at 6,385 on Thursday, compared to a record-high of 15,298 on April 2.

