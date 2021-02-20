(Bloomberg) -- Philippine authorities evacuated thousands of residents in the southern part of the country on Saturday ahead of a tropical storm that’s anticipated to bring heavy rains and trigger landslides.

Tropical cyclone Dujuan, locally known as Auring, is forecast by the Philippine weather bureau to make landfall on Sunday evening in the Dinagat-Homonhon-Leyte area, about 600 to 700 kilometers (373 to 435 miles) south of Manila. The storm, the first to hit the Philippines this year, was moving at 15 kilometers per hour and packing maximum winds of 65 km/hour and gusts of up to 80 km/h.

More than 11,000 people have fled their homes in several towns in Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur provinces as well as as in neighboring Davao de Oro, according to officials from the local disaster agency.

“Scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are likely during heavy or prolonged rainfall,” the state weather bureau said in a report on Saturday evening.

An average of 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines each year, which complicates coronavirus containment efforts, as thousands of people evacuate.

