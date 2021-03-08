(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines expects to receive 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by June or July.

About 1.1 million vaccine doses has arrived as of Monday, Carlito Galvez, who heads the nation’s vaccine procurement efforts, said in a live-streamed briefing Monday evening. The government has administered about 44,000 doses, including in places outside the capital region, he said.

The government reported new virus cases exceeded 3,000 for a fourth day on Monday. Health Secretary Francisco Duque said at the same briefing he met with mayors in Metro Manila to remind them to enhance prevention, detection and treatment response.

Read: Philippines Gets Covax Delivery as More Reopening Eyed

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.