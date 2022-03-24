(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Philippine central bank held its key interest rate steady for an 11th straight meeting, staying on hold as it monitors heightened risks to global growth and warned inflation may breach its target this year.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the benchmark rate at a record low 2% on Thursday, as predicted by all 23 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Its last rate move was a 25-basis point cut in November 2020. The central bank said consumer prices may rise above its 2%-4% target for 2022.

The Philippines, along with other Asian economies including Indonesia and Japan, has refrained from the global rate-hiking cycle led by the Federal Reserve as it awaits signs of significant inflation.

Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said last week that the economy is still on track to grow within the government’s 7%-9% forecast despite recent headwinds, including Russia’s invasion. The attack on Ukraine has stoked commodities prices and clouded global trade and investment prospects, with the Philippines seen as among the most vulnerable in Asia to surging oil prices.

To help blunt the impact of the crisis, economic planners aim to increase aid to sectors affected by higher pump prices, shorten the work week to lower commuting costs and cut food-import taxes. The central bank last week raised its current account deficit outlook for this year by more than 60%, partly because of expectations for pricier energy imports.

