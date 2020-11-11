(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is continuing a key military deal with the U.S. that President Rodrigo Duterte initially wanted to terminate, Manila’s top diplomat said.

The Southeast Asian nation is extending for another six months the suspension of its decision to end the Visiting Forces Agreement with the U.S., Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a statement Wednesday.

Duterte in February ordered the Philippines’ exit from the pact which sets terms for joint military exercises with the U.S., but walked back his decision in June amid tensions in the South China Sea.

