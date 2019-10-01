(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin ordered his department to immediately file a fresh diplomatic protest to China after the military confirmed the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal.

“I’m in Moscow. Do I have to fly home to file” the diplomatic protest myself?, he wrote on his Twitter account. “File now!!!”

