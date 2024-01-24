(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has shelved plans to impose more taxes on junk food and sweetened beverages, its new finance chief said on Wednesday, culling the list of proposed new levies amid elevated consumer prices.

“Inflation is high. If we impose taxes, that is also inflationary,” Finance Secretary Ralph Recto told a briefing in Manila. This is “not the time” to collect additional taxes, he said, vowing to instead prioritize enforcement of existing laws.

The Southeast Asian nation, which has struggled with perennial budget deficits and above-target inflation, last year listed priority measures that Congress needs to pass, including reforming the military’s pension system.

Recto said the government isn’t pursuing plans to tax salty food and hike levies on sugary drinks to avoid fanning inflation. He suggested there may be a need to “temper” a proposed hike in taxes on motor vehicle users, but was supportive of measures imposing levies on single-use plastic and digital services.

On a proposal pushed last year by his predecessor Benjamin Diokno to overhaul the military pension system by making soldiers and uniformed personnel pay to their retirement funds instead of the state, Recto said it should only apply to new entrants.

“The government has a social contract with our military and uniformed personnel and based on the law we promised them certain pension,” he said. “I think the government will respect that.”

Idle military assets could be monetized to help pay for uniformed personnels’ pension, he said.

Recto, a veteran lawmaker who assumed the finance post on Jan. 12, isn’t worried about the government’s debt levels. “Our debt is manageable. There is no fiscal crisis unlike in the early 2000,” he said, when the national government’s debt reached over 70% of gross domestic product. The country aims to reduce its debt to about 51% of GDP by 2028 from around 60% currently.

The internal revenue bureau is targeting to collect 3 trillion pesos ($53.2 billion) this year while the customs agency expects revenue of about 1 trillion pesos.

“It’s not the size of debt but your ability to pay,” he said. “The best way to raise revenue is to grow the economy and expand the tax base,” Recto said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.