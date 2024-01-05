(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines on Friday signaled more military activities with the US and other countries, after Beijing criticized the defense allies’ joint patrols in the South China Sea this week.

“Our joint patrols with the US and potential future activities with other allied countries show our mutual commitment to a rules-based international order and for promoting peace and stability in the region,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said in a statement.

China called the US-Philippines joint maritime activity in the South China Sea this week as “provocative” and “irresponsible.” Beijing also said its navy and air force held joint patrols in the disputed sea.

Ano said military drills with the U.S. were held within Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, which overlaps with China’s expansive maritime claims in contested waters.

“The Philippines remains open to diplomatic discussions with China and reaffirms its commitment to fostering good relations with all nations,” Ano said.

Tensions between China and the Philippines have flared up in recent months, with their vessels facing off in contested waters. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has bolstered defense ties with Washington, and other countries like Japan and Australia, as he pushed back against China’s claims over the waterway.

