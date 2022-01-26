(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, lending a firmer base to a recovery facing threats from fast-spreading coronavirus variants and tighter global financial conditions.

Gross domestic product in the three moths through December grew 7.7% from a year ago, versus a median estimate for a 6.3% advance in a Bloomberg survey.

For 2021, GDP expanded 5.6%, compared with a 5.1% survey median, rebounding from a 9.6% contraction the previous year, the biggest decline since World War II.

Even absent a favorable statistical comparison, the government expects the economy to expand as fast as 9% this year. However, recovery prospects are challenged by monetary policy tightening elsewhere and spikes in Covid infections that typically hurt the consumption-driven economy.

Central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno this month flagged that the key interest rate will remain at a record low through the first half of the year, pledging sustained support until the recovery is fully entrenched.

Compared to the previous three months, fourth quarter GDP grew 3.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis. The survey median was for a 3% expansion.

