(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its key rate unchanged on Thursday and stay on an extended pause as it closely watches inflation and the peso which both appear on steadier footing.

Twenty-three of 24 analysts in a Bloomberg survey see the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas keeping its target rate at 6.5% during its last policy-setting meeting of the year, with one expecting a quarter-point hike to 6.75%.

The Philippine central bank’s decision will come just hours after the US Federal Reserve left its benchmark rate unchanged, with rate-setters forecasting a series of rate cuts next year.

A separate poll showed that 14 of 16 economists agree that the BSP is done with its most aggressive monetary policy tightening in two decades, although most do not see any rate easing until the second half of 2024. They take their cue from Governor Eli Remolona who last week said the central bank remains hawkish and that it’s too early to talk about rate cuts.

Inflation, which exceeded the central bank’s 2%-4% target for 20 months due to costlier food and energy and aggravated by a weak peso, may finally slow to within the BSP’s goal in December, according to Remolona. The peso has fared better than the baht, rupiah and the ringgit in the past three months.

Other central banks in emerging Asia, including those in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have also signaled a long rate pause to help preserve economic gains that lost steam because of inflation. The total 450 basis points of BSP policy tightening since May 2022 that raised borrowing costs to a 16-year high is still working its way into the economy.

While the governor said that both rate pause and hike are on the table at this week’s meeting, Barclays Bank Plc’s Shreya Sodhani said “it’s quite likely that the BSP is done with rate hikes.”

She expects the central bank to pause on the policy rate for a year and start cutting the key rate by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Here’s what to watch out for at the central bank’s briefing in Manila at 3 p.m.:

Inflation, Peso

Although headline inflation in November was within striking distance of the goal at 4.1%, the central bank remains vigilant as it seeks to ensure that price gains return and durably stay within the target range.

The central bank recently introduced “risk-adjusted inflation” forecasts to provide better readings of the price path that considers potential challenges. El Nino could crimp farm output while a resurgence of oil prices could spark fresh risks in a country that imports almost all of its fuel needs and is among the world’s biggest buyer of the staple grain.

A seasonal pick-up in overseas remittances during the year-end holidays may support the peso, putting it on track to outperform many peers in Asia this year. That bolsters the BSP’s space to stand pat.

Only two of the 16 economists surveyed expect the central bank to start easing in the second quarter of 2024, with the rest expecting rate cuts to begin only in the third quarter. Most of them agree that the off-cycle increase in October was the last hike in this tightening campaign.

“We are finally at the turning point of the BSP’s policy cycle where we should see at least a partial reversal of the past 18 months,” said Patrick Ella, a Manila-based portfolio manager and economist at Sun Life Financial Inc. He sees 100 basis points in rate cuts next year from the second quarter as rice supply issues get resolved.

Growth Prospects

Gross domestic product growth this year is likely to hit the lower end of the government’s 6%-7% target after a stellar third-quarter performance.

The government will review the 6.5%-8% projection for 2024 GDP expansion on Friday, with National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan saying that the top end of the range may be too high. Remolona said last week that the economy remains strong.

--With assistance from Andreo Calonzo.

(Updates with Fed decision in the third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.