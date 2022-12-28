(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ Department of Health doesn’t see a need yet to close borders or impose tighter Covid restrictions on inbound Chinese travelers, the agency’s officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The agency is confident that existing health protocols are sufficient, Vergeire said at a briefing Thursday. “We can’t just have closures, then open it, then close it again. We are moving forward,” she said.

