(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a third straight meeting as inflation returned to the target band.

In the first policy meeting led by new Governor Benjamin Diokno, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas held the overnight reverse repurchase rate at 4.75 percent, it said in a statement in Manila on Thursday, in line with the forecasts of all 21 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Key Insights

After breaching the central bank’s 2 to 4 percent target in 2018, inflation reached its slowest pace in a year at 3.8 percent in February. Consumer-price growth has averaged 4.1 percent year to date

Diokno took office this month, indicating his willingness to cut rates or reduce the reserve ratio for banks. A former budget minister -- and a surprise appointment to the central bank post -- he’s seen as pro-growth and tolerant of a weaker currency. However, he has said in recent weeks that any policy adjustment will be data dependent

A global wave of low inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s shift to a more cautious stance on rate hikes have given emerging-market Asian central banks some breathing room, and possibly space to ease monetary policy

Analysts at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and elsewhere have flagged risks of an inflation rebound in the Philippines and a possible negative market reaction if the central bank takes “overly aggressive or premature” easing measures

