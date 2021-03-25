(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ central bank held its key interest rate at a record low for a third straight meeting, looking past faster inflation to support an economy in recession.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the benchmark rate at 2% Thursday, as predicted by all 23 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The central bank is weighing the risk of tightening policy too early, with the economy tipped to remain in recession this quarter, while guarding against an excessive rise in inflation. Officials have been trying to ease concerns after inflation in February reached its fastest pace in more than two years, saying the increases were mainly due to supply-side pressure and had limited spillover to the rest of the economy.

Policy makers will next meet on rates May 13.

