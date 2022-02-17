(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank held its key interest rate steady for a 10th straight meeting, and indicated it would start exiting its pandemic support measures when it sees that the recovery has become sustainable or inflation risks have risen “significantly.”

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the benchmark rate at 2% on Thursday, as predicted by all 20 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Its last rate move was a 25-basis point cut in November 2020.

“The Monetary Board deems it prudent to maintain the BSP’s accommodative policy stance given a manageable inflation environment and emerging uncertainty surrounding domestic and global growth prospects,” Governor Benjamin Diokno said at a briefing in Manila. “The BSP will continue to carefully develop its plans for the eventual normalization of its extraordinary liquidity measures when conditions warrant.”

The peso fell 0.1% to 51.335 per dollar. It is the worst performing Asian currency this month. Philippine stocks dropped 0.2%. Meanwhile, 10-year bonds were at 5.45% as of Wednesday, the highest since May.

The Philippines is among Asian economies, including India and Malaysia, that have yet to jump on the rate-hiking bandwagon despite the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish turn.

The economy grew more quickly than forecast last quarter, underscoring expectations that output will return to pre-pandemic levels this year. Prior to the announcement, Diokno had flagged that the bank would hold interest rates steady in the first half of the year.

Inflation Forecast

Inflation slowed further in January to 3.0% year-on-year, within the bank’s 2%-4% target range. On Thursday, the bank raised its forecast for average inflation this year to 3.7%, from the 3.4% it forecast in December, and raised its 2023 outlook to 3.3% from 3.2%.

Diokno “retained his dovish stance in 2022, signaling he would prefer to extend support to the fledgling economic recovery,” said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Groep NV in Manila. “With inflation expected to stay within target in the near term, BSP has room to keep policy rates untouched at this meeting. Inflation risks however are tilted to the upside in 2022.”

The omicron-driven surge in Covid infections in January was short-lived, and the government this month reopened the country’s borders to tourists while keeping restrictions loose.

Other points from Thursday’s briefing:

Inflation expectations have risen marginally

Economic output should return to its pre-pandemic level by the third quarter of this year

Non-monetary measures must be sustained to mitigate supply-side price pressures

Policy makers must monitor volatile oil prices, and intervene if necessary to blunt second-round effects

Elevated commodity prices, uneven vaccination pace, geopolitics may weigh on recovery

Bank will continue developing plans for eventual exit from liquidity measures

The reserve requirement ratio for banks could be lowered further this year, depending on credit and liquidity conditions

“We doubt it will be in any hurry to tighten policy given the weakness of inflation and the slow economic recovery,” Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics Ltd., said of the central bank. “Given the outlook for inflation and growth as well as today’s dovish comments from the BSP, we think the policy rate will be kept at 2.00% throughout 2022. “

