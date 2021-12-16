(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Philippine central bank held its key interest rate steady for a ninth straight meeting to help entrench an economic recovery that is picking up pace.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the benchmark rate at 2% on Thursday, as predicted by all 20 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The decision comes after the government raised this year’s economic growth outlook and said it expects expansion to quicken next year as mobility improves and new coronavirus infections slow. Output surprised on the upside last quarter.

Monetary authorities have been at the forefront of economic relief efforts since the pandemic. Record-low rates withstood a consumer price run-up earlier in the year and the Fed’s signal of tapering of bond purchases.

