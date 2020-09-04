(Bloomberg) --

The Philippines will meet with representatives of Pfizer Inc. and the Russian Embassy on Friday as it seeks to source Covid-19 vaccines to combat Southeast Asia’s worst outbreak.

The government is also in talks with counterparts in Indonesia and China for possible clinical trials and for vaccine supplies from Sinovac Biotech Co. Ltd., Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said at a virtual briefing on Friday. The Chinese drugmaker, which will supply 50 million doses to Indonesia, could partner with Manila-based IP Biotech Inc. to set up a local packaging and distribution facility for the vaccine, she said.



Phase 3 trials for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine are still under review though they were targeted to start by October, Vergeire said. Budget and approval delays have pushed back trials for the Japanese antiviral drug Avigan as treatment for Covid-19 to this month from mid-August, she said.

The Philippines reported 3,714 new infections on Friday, bringing the total to more than 230,000 cases.

