(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines and Indonesia moved to bolster cooperation in energy and security during Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s visit to Manila.

Widodo and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to deepen bilateral relations on energy, according to live-streamed proceedings.

“Our countries create a new synergy as we cooperate to achieve energy security,” Marcos said in a briefing with Widodo, who’s commonly known as Jokowi, after their bilateral meeting in Manila on Wednesday.

The Philippines gets the bulk of its imported coal from Indonesia and Manila secured Jakarta’s assurance last year on steady access to the commodity. “In the field of economy, in order to enhance trade, we agreed to continue to open market access, and Indonesia seeks the Philippines’ support related to special safeguard measures on Indonesian coffee products,” Widodo said.

During the meeting, Widodo pushed for improvements in border security cooperation, and the settlement of continental shelf boundaries. He also pitched to sell anti-submarine warfare aircraft from Indonesia to the Philippine Navy.

The leaders also discussed the South China Sea, where tensions have recently heightened between China and the Philippines.

The Philippines last year signed a contract to acquire six light aircraft from state-owned PT Dirgantara Indonesia for its air force.

The Indonesian leader is on a three-day official trip to Manila and is scheduled to visit factories of instant coffee producer Kopiko Philippines Corp. and carrageenan supplier W Hydrocolloids Inc. He is set to visit Brunei and Vietnam next.

--With assistance from Cecilia Yap and Faris Mokhtar.

