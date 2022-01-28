(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines signed a contract with India’s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. for an 18.9 billion-peso ($369 million) shore-based anti-ship missile system, boosting defense ties between the two nations locked in separate territorial disputes with China.

The deal involves the acquisition of “the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles,” Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement. It will help deter attempts to undermine Philippine sovereign rights, especially in the South China Sea, he said.

Why the South China Sea Fuels U.S.-China Tensions: QuickTake

The Southeast Asian nation has been moving to modernize its military as it contends with China’s presence in disputed waters. Last month, it bought two warships from South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.