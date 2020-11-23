Philippines Is in Talks With Four Vaccine Makers for Purchase

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is in talks with four vaccine makers including AstraZeneca PLC and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. for advanced purchases, as one of Southeast Asia’s virus hotspots targets to secure 60 million doses next year.

The government is eyeing to sign a preliminary deal with AstraZeneca for 20 million doses by end-November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said at a televised briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday. Negotiations are also ongoing with Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, Galvez said.

The Southeast Asian nation can fund vaccine purchases as it eyes 73.2 billion pesos ($1.52 billion) in financing from multilateral agencies, state-owned banks and companies and bilateral sources, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said at the same briefing.

Vaccinating 60 million people would “pretty much arrest the spread” of the virus, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said. The distribution strategy will prioritize Covid hotspots including Metro Manila and Duterte’s home city, Davao, Galvez said.

The Philippines, which has 420,614 infections as of Monday, may join clinical trials for vaccines from five makers, including those from Russia and China, Galvez said.

