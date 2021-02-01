(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is negotiating for 178 million coronavirus vaccine doses, enough to inoculate 92 million people, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said.

The amount is more than the target of 148 million doses to take into account delays in the delivery of the orders, Dominguez said in a live-streamed briefing on Monday night. The government has secured $1.4 billion of funding from multilateral agencies, he said.

The government expects about 3 million doses to arrive in February with the bulk to be received in the third and fourth quarters, said Carlito Galvez, who leads the vaccination program.

The government will prioritize healthcare workers and uniformed personnel this quarter, before focusing on the economic frontliners such as drivers and food services personnel in the second quarter.

